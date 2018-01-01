What deal platforms are listed in the Chrome extension?
We are listing all deals from AppSumo and Dealify.io. Next to that we list a curated list of ‘growth hacker-proof’ deals from F6S Deals, several Facebook Groups, Producthunt, Stacksocial and more.
Is the Tech Deal Alert Chrome Extension free?
Yes, the Tech Deal Alert Chrome Extension is fully free.
Why does the Tech Deal Alert need Reading / Writing permission on AppSumo, Dealify, and others?
This is because the Chrome Extension needs to access AppSumo, Dealify, and other deal sites in the back-end of the extension. This to check for new deals from time to time, so you can get instant alerts. The extension will only read from these sites, so no worries😊